



Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of Air Staff, said that all Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel will soon have 5G-enabled mobile phones. Chaudhari emphasized the need for the IAF to be fully network-centric.





5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology. It's designed to improve network connections by addressing issues of speed, latency, and utility. 5G is said to deliver data speeds that are 100 times faster than 4G networks.





5G networks can be built in different ways from multiple bands of wavelength spectrum to carry information through the air. These bands include low-band, mid-band, and high-band.







