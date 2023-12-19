



Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, welcomed Chief of the Tanzanian People's Defence Force, General John Mkunda, on Monday and discussed ways to further strengthen existing military relations between the two defence forces.





Both officials interacted and discussed aspects related to bilateral defence cooperation.





Sharing on his social media X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS welcomed and had an engaging interaction with General John Mkunda, #CDF, #Tanzania. Aspects related to bilateral defence cooperation and ways to further strengthen existing military relations between the two defence forces were discussed."





Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan interacted with General Jacob John Mukunda, Tanzania, accompanied by the Commanders of Land Forces and Navy Forces Command of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces.





During their meeting, several aspects were discussed, including a comprehensive roadmap and defence equipment and technology collaboration.





"In their meeting, a comprehensive roadmap was discussed, spanning from defence cooperation, maritime collaboration, defence equipment & technology collaboration and structured training support, affirming stronger ties," the defence officials said.





India-Tanzania relations are marked by longstanding friendship and closeness, vibrant economic ties between our businesses, wide-ranging and substantive development partnerships and historical people-level linkages built over centuries-old commercial exchanges, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.







