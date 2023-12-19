

The ships association with Goa is a symbol of the states growing maritime contribution and India's technological prowess. I am sure the ship will be the true flag bearer of Goa as it sails all over the world, Sawant asserted. December 18 marks 61 years of Operation Vijay (Annexation of Goa).

The Indian Navy on Monday gifted a model of the country's latest indigenous stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao to the state government on the eve of Goa Liberation Day.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present for the function held at Mormugao harbour at Vasco along with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Naval Command.





The 30-foot long model will be kept on display in Vasco city, officials said.





Addressing the gathering, Sawant said the the indigenous content of this warship is 75 per cent, which is a significant jump from the predecessor class of destroyers.





''INS Mormugao has the true spirit of Make in India and our endeavour of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat. The ship's association with Goa is a symbol of the state's growing maritime contribution and India's technological prowess. I am sure the ship will be the true flag bearer of Goa as it sails all over the world,'' Sawant asserted.





''December 18 marks 61 years of Operation Vijay. Today is also the eve of Goa Liberation Day,'' the CM said.





Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 to commemorate freedom from Portuguese rule following military action code named 'Operation Vijay'.





''The Indian Navy played crucial role in the liberation of Goa. The Goa operation was the first time the navy was engaged as a part of tri-service operations,'' Sawant said.





INS Mormugao, the second warship of the P15B class of stealth, guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on December 18, 2022 at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.





The ship was launched on September 17, 2016 and commenced her sea trials on December 19, 2021 to coincide with Goa Liberation Day.







