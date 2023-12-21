



India is set to export its indigenous anti-air system to Armenia, adding to its growing list of exports to the Asian country. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will manufacture and deliver the Akash anti-air systems as part of an estimated ₹6,000-crore deal.





Recently, India successfully showcased the Akash missile system's capability to engage four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kilometers.





According to sources quoted by ET, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will manufacture and deliver the Akash anti-air systems as part of an estimated ₹6,000-crore deal.





The deliveries are expected to commence soon. The Akash system is already being used by the Indian Armed Forces and is also being offered for export to Vietnam and the Philippines.





In April, the defence ministry had mentioned an undisclosed export order for the anti-air system. However, the receiving nation was not disclosed. Furthermore, in March, the Army had procured two additional regiments of the air defence system in a deal worth ₹8,160 crore.





The improved version of the Akash system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization, boasts a reduced footprint, 360° Engagement Capability, and advanced seekers. The system has an indigenous content of 82%, with 60% of the project cost awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs, to maintain a strong supply chain.





It is worth noting that in November last year, Kalyani Strategic Systems had announced a $155 m deal with an undisclosed overseas customer for artillery guns. It was later revealed that the order was also for Armenia.





Recently, India successfully showcased the Akash missile system's capability to engage four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kilometers, according to DRDO. This accomplishment marks India as the first country to achieve such proficiency using a single firing unit.





As detailed by the DRDO in a post on 'X,' the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the test using the Akash Weapon System, setting a new standard in command-guided engagement. This display of the indigenous missile system's capability occurred during the 'Astrashakti' military exercise on December 12, organized by the IAF.





The Akash, boasting a range of up to 25 km, serves as a short-range surface-to-air missile, primarily safeguarding vulnerable areas and strategic points from potential air threats.







