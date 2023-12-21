



The proposed procurement of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) is being ''progressed'' under the ''Make in India'' framework, the government has told a parliamentary standing committee.





In its report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has recommended that the government should consider buying fifth-generation fighter aircraft ''over the counter'' without ''losing time'' if the MRFA project gets delayed.





The report of the panel was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.





In April 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued an RFI (request for information) or initial tender to acquire 114 MRFA at a cost of around USD 18 billion. It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.





The committee cited delays in the supply of the initial 40 light combat aircraft (LCA) to the IAF as well as the Kaveri jet engine project, and said the option of buying state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter aircraft over the counter should be explored.





''The committee find that there has been a considerable delay in the supply of 40 LCA from HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) to the IAF and as on date, 38 aircraft have reached the Air Force.





''The case of procurement of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft, in advanced stage; in case it also goes the TEJAS or Kaveri ways, the government should consider buying state-of-the-art fifth generation fighter aircraft over the counter, without losing time to keep the force in a comfortable position,'' the panel said.





The committee is headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jual Oram.





The project Kaveri, under which India plans to develop an indigenous fighter jet engine, has witnessed considerable delays.





The government told the panel that the IAF currently has 31 fighter aircraft squadrons against the authorised strength of 42.





''Though the IAF faces a challenge with respect to the draw-down of its number of fighter squadrons, it is at present fully capable of defending the nation,'' it said.





''The IAF has strived to arrest the draw-down of its fighter fleet and is currently in the process of gradually building it up. The shortage in the number of fighter squadrons is being addressed through multi-pronged approaches to ensure that this is realised within time, budget and under the 'Make-in-India' initiative,'' it added.





The defence ministry told the committee that the IAF plans to induct the MRFA in a phased manner and that the case is being ''progressed'' under the ''Make in India'' provisions of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.





The committee had earlier expressed concerns over the depleting strength of the IAF's fighter squadrons.







