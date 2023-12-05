Chennai: In a historic feat that has sent waves of pride and accomplishment across the nation, Space Zone India, a pioneering private aerospace company, achieved a monumental milestone on the 19th of February 2023. This momentous occasion marked the launch of India's first hybrid rocket from the picturesque Pattipulam coastal village in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.





At the helm of this ground breaking mission was none other than Dr Anand Megalingam, the Founder and CEO of Space Zone India, who also served as the Mission Director. The successful launch of the hybrid rocket, a technology demonstrator, reflected the culmination of over three years of relentless research and development by the dedicated team at Space Zone India.





The hybrid rocket, with a length of 3 meters, featured a propulsion system of a unique kind - a green propulsion system that signifies a remarkable step forward in sustainable aerospace technology. The significance of this achievement is amplified by the fact that it not only showcases India's prowess in aerospace but also underlines the commitment to environmentally friendly propulsion methods.





Padmasree. Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, known as the Moon Man of India and Former Director ISRO Satellite Centre, played a pivotal role in mentoring the communication system for the entire mission. His expertise and guidance added a layer of precision to the mission, ensuring seamless communication throughout the rocket's journey into the skies.





Witnessing the historic launch were esteemed individuals from the field of aerospace and space research. Dr Ranganathan, Deputy Director of Satish Dawan Space Centre, ISRO, Sriharikota, observed the event firsthand, adding another layer of credibility to the achievement. The launch was a testament to the collaborative efforts between the private sector, represented by Space Zone India, and the established space research institutions across the world.





The ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Her presence underscored the national significance of the event and highlighted the role of Space Zone India in shaping the future of aerospace technology in the country.





The hybrid rocket, with its propulsion system and cutting-edge technology, soared to a maximum altitude of 35 kilometres, showcasing the capabilities of Space Zone India and establishing the company as a formidable player in the aerospace industry. The success of this mission on its maiden attempt speaks volumes about the dedication and expertise of the team led by Dr Anand Megalingam.





Looking ahead, Space Zone India is not resting on its laurels. The company has set its sights on yet another ambitious mission scheduled on 24th August 2024, from the Thiruvidandhai coastal village, ECR- Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. It will be the world's first mobile launch of a hybrid rocket using a truck as the launch pad. This audacious goal further cements Space Zone India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology in the aerospace sector.





The vision of a mobile launch platform represents a paradigm shift in the way we perceive space exploration. The use of a truck as a launch pad introduces flexibility and mobility, enabling Space Zone India to conduct launches from diverse locations, thereby expanding the horizons of space exploration.





As we celebrate this momentous achievement, it is essential to recognize the collaborative spirit that made it possible. The partnership between private enterprises like Space Zone India and the mentorship from eminent figures in the field of space research exemplifies the synergy required to propel India's aerospace capabilities to new heights.





Space Zone India's successful launch of India's first hybrid rocket is not just a milestone for the company but a giant leap for the nation's aerospace industry. It symbolizes the convergence of innovation, determination, and collaboration, echoing India's commitment to becoming a global leader in space exploration. The green propulsion system and the upcoming mobile launch are testaments to Space Zone India's dedication to pushing the boundaries and breaking new ground in the exciting realm of aerospace technology.







