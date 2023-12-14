



Srinagar: In significant move, the Ministry of Railway has allotted Vande Bharat train to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.





A top railway official said that the Vande Bharat train is equipped with 8 coaches and is set to operate on the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a section of which is currently under construction.





The Vande Bharat train, a distinct type of train, is manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The official also said that the train service on the Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to commence from next year.











