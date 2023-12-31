Launch activity under progress at SHAR spaceport for the launch of PSLV C-58 rocket





NEW DELHI: Four Indian space start-ups are set to launch their payloads to demonstrate microsatellite subsystems, thrusters or small engines that keep satellites in desired orbits, and radiation shield coating for satellites on board ISRO's PSLV-C58 mission on Monday.





Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space will validate the functionality and robustness of the P-30 nanosatellite platform and its various subsystems in-orbit as part of 'Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads - Technology Demonstrator' (LEAP-TD) payload on the PSLV-C58 mission that will launch the XPoSat satellite.





"The LEAP initiative of Dhruva Space marks a significant moment, underscoring our commitment to delivering full-stack and hosted payload solutions to our customers. This will be further enriched by new, upcoming pursuits in the fields of Earth Observation, IoT solutions, and more," Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer, of Dhruva Space said.





The payloads of the space-tech start-ups and other research institutions will be housed on the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket that will be placed in a low earth orbit for carrying out various experiments.





ISRO's PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.





Bangalore-based Bellatrix Aerospace will test its Rudra 0.3 HPGP, a green monopropellant thruster and ARKA-200, a heater-less hollow cathode for Hall thrusters.





Mumbai-based and IIT Bombay-incubated InspeCity Space Labs Private Limited, founded by Arindrajit Chowdhury, will test the Green Impulse TrAnsmitter (GITA), a Green bipropellant CubeSat propulsion unit.





Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space will test its Radiation Shielding Experimental Module (RSEM) which is designed to assess the effectiveness of Tantalum coating that would help increase the lifespan of a CubeSat.





The POEM will also have a Women Engineered Satellite (WESAT) developed by the Thiruvananthapuram-based LBS Institute of Technology for Women, that aims to measure solar irradiance and UV Index.





Mumbai-based KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology will have an amateur radio satellite BeliefSat-0 onboard POEM.





ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will have two payloads Fuel Cell Power System (FCPS) and Silicon-based High Energy Cell onboard POEM.





The Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory will have its Dust Experiment (DEX) designed to measure the interplanetary dust count.







