These systems are in addition to a variety of other systems that are being procured or developed indigenously to neutralise hostile drones





With the threat posed by unmanned aerial systems growing by the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has chalked out the requirement for different mobile systems to counter such threats in different operational scenarios, particularly that from multiple swarm drones.





In separate Requests for Proposals (RFP) issued this week, the IAF has sought up to 200 Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and 10 each of Micro Munitions Systems (MMS) and Kamikaze Drone Systems (KDS).





These systems, along with associated equipment, are in addition to a variety of other systems of various types and capabilities that are being procured or developed indigenously by the armed system to neutralise hostile drones.





The C-UAS would provide vehicle-mounted, multi-sensor based comprehensive air situation picture and solution regarding detection, tracking, identification, designation, jamming, and neutralisation of multiple threats simultaneously, the RFP documents state.





It would also be required to enforce effective UAS no-fly zones by intercepting identified threats while inflicting minimal collateral damage, besides recognising unknown UAS and generating alerts based on user defined parameters.





The MMS is meant to be used against swarm drones attacking IAF bases from multiple directions. The guided munition system will provide a mobile delivery vehicle capable of deploying multiple guided munitions laterally towards countering the swarm. It will be a vehicle-based radar-controlled platform with each launch consisting of 128 guided missiles that would be capable of automatic as well as manual launch.





The launcher would be capable of firing multiple salvos in different directions simultaneously. The launcher would launch missiles vertically to enable engagement of targets in all directions and be capable of firing multiple salvos in different directions simultaneously.





The vehicle mounted, KDS will also be used against multiple swarm drones utilising satellite navigation system-based flight and communication link with the controller. Once swarm drones are detected, Kamikaze drones with attached explosives can be directed towards it to neutralise the drones by crashing into them.





The KDS, with each launcher having 50 Kamikaze drones, will use radar and radio frequency detectors to generate a comprehensive air situation picture including detection, tracking, identification, designation, and neutralisation, including hard kill option by guided munitions of swarm drones approaching simultaneously from multiple directions.





All three systems should have provisions to integrate with the existing air defence and communication networks, anti-drone measures and close-in weapon systems of the IAF and be capable of being deployed on rooftops as well as in unprepared locations.





They are required to be all-weather capable with a standard operating thermal range from minus 30 °C to 50°C and be fully functional at an altitude of up to 16,000 feet, enabling deployment across the country.







