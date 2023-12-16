



The third Visakhapatnam-class guided-missile destroyer, named Imphal, is scheduled for commissioning into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on December 26th





Constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Imphal, designated as Yard 12706, represents the third vessel among the 15B Class stealth-guided missile destroyers recently handed over to the Indian Navy on October 20.





This forthcoming addition follows the commissioning of the inaugural ship of the P15B class, INS Visakhapatnam, on November 21, 2021, and the subsequent commissioning of INS Mormugao on December 18, 2022.





Imphal's commissioning on December 26 marks another significant milestone, while the construction of the fourth destroyer, Surat, progresses steadily.





The Imphal is an impressive creation, constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A. It stands as one of India's largest domestically manufactured missile destroyers, boasting an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement exceeding 7500 tons. Its capabilities span across a wide spectrum of maritime warfare missions.





Armed with advanced weaponry like supersonic Surface-to-Surface 'Brahmos' missiles and 'Barak-8' Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, the destroyer also excels in undersea warfare. It features indigenous anti-submarine weapons and sensors, including the hull-mounted Sonar Humsa NG, heavyweight torpedo tube launchers, and ASW Rocket Launchers.





Accommodating a crew of 312 individuals, the Imphal showcases an impressive endurance of 4000 nautical miles. It can carry out extended missions lasting up to 42 days, even in out-of-area operations. With two helicopters on board, it extends its operational reach significantly.





Propelled by a powerful Combined Gas and Gas Propulsion Plant (COGAG) consisting of four reversible gas turbines, the Imphal achieves impressive speeds, surpassing 30 knots (approximately 55 kmph).





The ship prides itself on high levels of automation, featuring sophisticated digital networks like the Gigabyte Ethernet-based Ship Data Network (GESDN), Combat Management System (CMS), Automatic Power Management System (APMS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).







