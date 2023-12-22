

The government has initiated steps to triple its nuclear power capacity from the current 7,480 megawatts (MW) to 22,480 MW by 2031-32, Union minister Jitendra Singh said. This move is part of the country's strategy to boost clean energy production and meet its long-term energy security needs.





In a written reply during a parliamentary session in the Lok Sabha, the minister outlined the significant progress in India's nuclear power sector. He stated that annual electricity generation from nuclear power plants has increased from 35,334 million units in 2013-14 to 46,982 million units in 2022-23. Furthermore, the installed nuclear capacity has also risen from 4,780 MW in 2013-14 to 7,480 MW presently.





The minister said that for the current fiscal year 2023-24, nuclear power generation in India is around 32,017 million units, against an aspirational target of 52,340 million units.





India currently operates 23 nuclear power reactors, which have generated approximately 411 billion units of electricity over the past ten years, preventing the release of about 353 million tons of CO2 equivalent.





Singh detailed the ongoing projects, stating that construction and commissioning of ten reactors totaling 8,000 MW are in progress across states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. He also mentioned the initiation of pre-project activities for ten reactors that have been sanctioned by the government, with completion expected by 2031-32.





The government has approved the construction of a 6 x 1208 MW nuclear power plant in partnership with the USA at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its expansion plans.





Highlighting the safety record of India's nuclear power generation, Singh said nuclear power generation in the country continued to demonstrate excellent safety in the last 10 years. "Performance landmarks like completion of 50 years of operation of TAPS 1&2 (presently oldest reactors in the world), setting of world record in continuous operation by KGS-1 of 962 days were achieved in the last 10 years," he added.





The minister concluded by underscoring nuclear power's role as a clean, environment-friendly source of continuous electricity, essential for India's sustainable energy future and its goal of achieving a net zero economy by 2070.



