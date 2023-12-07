External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin





New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged views on shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South with his Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin at the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting.





Both ministers took stock of India-Suriname bilateral ties, focusing on economic, development, defence, capacity building and cultural cooperation.





Taking on his social media X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Concluded productive discussions with FM Albert Ramdin at the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting. Took stock of our bilateral ties, focusing on economic, development, defence, capacity building and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South, our neighborhoods, cooperation via CELAC and CARICOM formats and at the UN."





Earlier today, Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Albert Ramdin in New Delhi.





Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert R Ramdin landed on Tuesday in New Delhi with a warm welcome.





The official visit, scheduled from December 5 to 7, holds promise for advancing historical ties between the two nations.





"FM Albert Ramdin of Suriname arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi to co-chair the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to further advance India-Suriname historical ties," posted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.





The discussions aim to strengthen diplomatic relations and explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.





The visit is strategically timed to deepen the bond between India and Suriname, reflecting the commitment of both nations to mutual growth and collaboration.





Ramdin's departure is scheduled for December 7, marking the conclusion of this significant diplomatic engagement.





India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname with historical linkages dating back to 149 years. Soon after Suriname's Independence on November 25, 1975, India established diplomatic relations in 1976 and opened its Embassy in Paramaribo in 1977.







