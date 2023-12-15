



Colombo: All three Indian Armed Forces officers undergoing the Command and Staff Course at Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Sri Lanka have been awarded the 'Golden Owl' for their outstanding performance.





The DSCSC course is a program designed to prepare senior officers for leadership roles in joint operations and higher command.





Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe handed over the award to Wing Commander Sumeet Mahajan, Major Rohit and Lieutenant Commander Sunny Sharma, as per the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka.





The three officers ranked first amongst the foreign student officers in the Air Force, Army and Navy wings respectively.





The "Golden Owl" award admires analytical skills, strategic thinking, and potential for future leadership.





Meanwhile, the joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka recently concluded at the Southern Command Foreign Training Node, Aundh in Pune.





Joint army drills are a key component of military diplomacy between countries across the world. They have emerged as a crucial tool for building rapport, confidence, and trust within the armies, all of which might be helpful in the future for combined military operations like UN peacekeeping missions.





According to an official release, Brigadier S Taluja, Commander Aundh Military Station and Major General PGPS Rathnayaka RWP, RSP, NDC, Srilankan army addressed the contingents during the closing ceremony, commending them for the immaculate drills and procedures practised and learnt during the exercise.





The contingents from both nations displayed great enthusiasm and professionalism during the joint drills.







