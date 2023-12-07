

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is in the process to induct around 10,000 Hand Held Thermal Imager-Uncooled (HHTI-UC) devices, for which the Request for Information (RFI) has been uploaded on its official website.





As per the RFI sought from the vendors, it requires the “HHTI-UC with latest technology parameters to enable soldiers to carry out surveillance up to 3,000 metres”.“





The surveillance device should enable day and night surveillance with a combination of high-resolution optical viewer, digital (low light) and thermal (uncooled) sensors.





The surveillance device should facilitate judging distance of area under surveillance using laser range finders, acquisition of magnetic bearing using DMC and provide own location to users employing inbuilt satellite navigation systems, including NAVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).





The surveillance device should weigh less than 3 kgs and facilitate recording and storage of minimum three hours of SD videos with removable storage devices. It should also enable seamless wired or wireless connectivity of minimum up to 50 metres with standard interfaces.





Once the vendors respond to the RFI, “Tentative date of issue of Request for Proposal (RFP) is June 2024. The total quantity required is approximately 10,000,” the RFI says. The procurement will be “in a phased manner, the desired quantity should be delivered within six months to twenty four months from the day of advance payment”.





The vendors should confirm in their response their capability of delivering requisite quantity of HHTI-UC within the stipulated time frame. Vendors are expected to forward the required documents and details by December 26 this year, the RFI said.





Specifications





As per the RFI sought from the vendors, it requires the "HHTI-UC with latest technology parameters to enable soldiers to carry out surveillance up to 3,000 metres". The surveillance device should facilitate judging distance of area under surveillance using laser range finders, it said.








