An aerial view of Sindhudurg Fort





In a rather unique development, the Indian Navy will celebrate its Navy Day this year in the coastal Sindhudurg Fort instead of naval bases and stations to mark the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Bhonsle with PM Modi as chief guest for the event





Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 04, 2023, to commemorate the success of Operation Trident, which took place in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, simply known as the Bangladesh Liberation War.





The Indian Navy Day program will be carried out at the Sindhudurg Fort. This is the first time when Navy Day celebrations will be held away from any naval station. Today, the Indian Navy uses the celebrations to showcase India’s naval prowess alongside its state-of-the-art ships and aircraft fleet.





What Was Operation Trident?





Operation Trident was a successful offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 between December 4 and December 5. During the operation, the Indian Navy sharply attacked the Pakistani court of Karachi, causing severe damage to their naval infrastructure. It was the first time that anti-ship missiles were used in combat between India and Pakistan. The Indian Navy Offensive Operations destroyed Pakistan ship fuel reserves and damaged the Karachi Port. The most important and distinguishing fact about Operation Trident was that there were no casualties on the Indian Side.





Navy Day Celebrations 2023





The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be the chief guest on the occasion. He will unveil a 45-foot-high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (also known as Father of the Indian Navy) at the Rajkot Malvan sea shore of Sindhudurg. As per a press note by the Ministry of Defence, the event will see the participation of 20 warships and 40 aircraft like the MiG-29K and the LCA of the Navy as major attractions, along with combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by the MARCOS (Marine Commandoes) of the Indian Navy.





Additionally, the Naval Band will have a performance alongside a continuity drill and hornpipe dance by the SCC Cadets. The ships will be at anchorage and will be illuminated as the sun sets, and the event will be concluded by a laser show at Sindhudurg Fort.





About Sindhudurg Fort





The Sindhudurg Fort is located on a small island in the Arabian Sea near the shore of Malva in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. It was commissioned by Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Bhonsle between 1664 and 1667. The chief architect of the fort was Hiroji Indulkar, a Maratha chieftain. Today, it is a protected monument and is spread across 48 acres, 30 feet high, and 12 feet thick walls to sustain the impact of sea tides.





The foundation stones in the fort were made in molten lead, and the fort is open every day from 9 am in the morning till 5 pm in the evening. One needs to take a ferry from Malvan beach to reach the fort. It is closed during monsoon season because of high tide.





Navy Day Quotes





Praying each day for the well-being of the ones who keep our waters safe. Happy Navy Day! We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected every moment. Salute to our navy soldiers. Thank you, warriors of the navy, for safeguarding our marine borders with your invincible spirit and bravery.





The Indian Navy sails with valour in their soul and honour in their heart. On the occasion of Navy Day, we extend our warm wishes to our navy officers, who are always there to protect us and our country from enemies. Happy Indian Navy Day! A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guarantee of peace.



