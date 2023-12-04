



A Pilatus PC-7 MK-II aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident on Monday morning in Telangana's Medak district which left both the pilots on board dead after they suffered fatal injuries. The pilots included an instructor and one cadet.





"A Pilatus PC-7 MK-II aircraft met with an accident this morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries," said the IAF.





The crash took place at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The AFA authorities reached the spot, the officer said.





The reason for the accident is yet to be known.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media platform X to express his condolences. "Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.







