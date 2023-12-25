Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in New Delhi between 2 and 3 March upon invitation of PM Modi. It was her first official visit to India





A host of most powerful and influential world leaders visited New Delhi to attend G20 Summit 2023 that was held under India’s presidency this year. The event was held on 9 and 10 September and along with member nations, leaders from non-G20 member countries including Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong also attended the event.





The G20 members who attended Summit in New Delhi included:





1 – Joe Biden, President, USA 2 – Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, UK 3 – Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister, Japan 4 – Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Canada 5 – Emmanuel Macron, President, France 6 – Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister, Australia 7 – Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor 8 – Yoon Suk Yeol, President, South Korea 9 – Cyril Ramaphosa, President, South Africa 10- Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President, Turkey





During the G20 Summit 2023, India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will include shipping and railway links.





The first-of-its-kind economic corridor, which will soon be launched, will be a historic initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.





Apart from the leaders visiting India during the G20 Summit 2023, here’s list of 7 global leaders’ who were in New Delhi and their visit has enhance diplomatic ties.





German Chancellor India Visit





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in India visit on 25 and 26 February. He met President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi.





Scholz and Modi, during the meeting, agreed on the need for joint efforts to deal with “negative impact” of Russia-Ukraine conflict on world.





The visit to India was Scholz’s first after he became the German chancellor in December 2021.





Italy PM Girogia Meloni India Visit





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was on India visit between 2 and 3 March upon invitation of PM Modi. It was her first official visit to India.





Both leaders underscored their firm commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and rule of law as key values in promoting peace, stability and development. They welcomed the high degree of convergence in the political, economic and strategic interests of the two countries that provides an enduring basis for a long-term relationship.





Italy and India called for the cessation of hostilities and expressed their serious concern about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The two Prime Ministers discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the topic.





The two leaders appreciated the strong bilateral economic engagement and expressed their intention to further advance cooperation, including in the framework of the respective Make in India and Made in Italy frameworks.





The two leaders agreed on the potential for defence equipment co-development and co-production in India. PM Modi invited Italian defence companies to actively participate in Make in India initiative.





State Visit of Australian PM





Australian PM Anthony Albanese was on a State Visit to India from 8 to 11 March. Albanese expressed Australia’s strong support for India’s G20 presidency and its priorities for the forum in 2023.





Both the Prime Ministers highlighted the significance of defence industry, research and material cooperation between the two countries and acknowledged the progress achieved under the Joint Working Group to enhance cooperation in these areas. They expressed satisfaction at the visit of an Australian delegation to Indian defence corridors in 2022 and underscored the need for boosting connections between Indian and Australian defence industrial bases.





Japan PM Visits India





Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visited was on a visit to India between 20 and 21 March. He met PM Modi.





Nepal PM Calls On President Murmu





Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 1 June.





The President told the Nepal PM that in view of his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights. She expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries.





The President said the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides. She emphasised on the need of reviving the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people to people contact and tourism. She said that Sister City Agreements and improvement in financial connectivity can also boost tourism between our two countries.





The President also said Nepal is a priority for India and added that India looks forward to furthering our development-partnership, including early completion of important projects.





Sri Lanka President Visits India





On 21 July, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders acknowledged that the India-Sri Lanka partnership has been a source of strength in overcoming economic difficulties faced by Sri Lanka and the President of Sri Lanka specially appreciated India’s timely, unprecedented, and crucial support to the Government and the people of Sri Lanka.





Both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to, and confidence in democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka, and stressed the significance of India’s continued support and investment for sustainable, equitable and stable growth which will benefit all segments of Sri Lankan society in all parts of the country, and also promote reconciliation.





Crown Prince & Prime Minister of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia India visit





Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was on a visit to India on 11 September. President Murmu hosted a banquet in his honour.





The President said Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most important strategic partners. She was happy to note that bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened considerably over the past few years.





She said in the modern world, India-Saudi Arabia’s shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and shared commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world make us natural partners.





The President said the economic component of India-Saudi Arabia partnership has also grown in recent years. She added that there are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across several different sectors.





The President said Saudi Arabia has embraced a large number of Indian expatriates, and given them space to flourish and grow. Through their hard work and professionalism, they have made significant contribution to the Saudi Arabia’s growth and prosperity. She thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after them.





The President appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability. She expressed confidence that this visit of Crown Prince and his participation in the G20 Summit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.







