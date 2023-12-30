



Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs Friday said India values free movement of commercial shipping and Indian defence forces are taking necessary measures





New Delhi: India has clarified that it is not part of any multilateral initiative either on or around the Red Sea amid growing concerns of merchant ships coming under drone attacks even as New Delhi has mobilised defence forces as a deterrent measure, according to Arindam Bagchi, Outgoing Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.





“We value the free movement of commercial shipping, which is one of the fundamental principles underpinning global commerce. We are carefully evaluating all aspects of the unfolding situation in that region. Our defence forces are taking necessary measures in this regard,” Bagchi said Friday. He said, “India is not a part of any multilateral initiative or operation presently in or around the Red Sea.”





This comes after India deployed four warships – INS Chennai, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata – in its exclusive economic zone in the Arabian Sea for deterrence presence.





According to Bagchi, India is coordinating with our countries also but New Delhi is not a part of any initiative but is not part of any global initiative of the Red Sea.





This comes after two merchant ships – Liberian-flagged MV Chem Pluto and Gabon-flagged MV Sai Baba – having a significant size of Indian crew members were attacked by drone strikes or missiles as they got engulfed in the ongoing war in Gaza.





Apart from the four destroyers, the Indian Navy has also dispatched P8I Aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardian drones, helicopters & coast guard ships to jointly counter the threats in the region.





Initial investigations by the Indian Navy have revealed that the attack on MV Chem Pluto was indeed carried out by a drone. The US has said Iran-backed Houthi rebels are behind the attack, which Tehran has denied.





On Tuesday, while commissioning the fourth Visakhapatnam class stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Indian Navy has increased surveillance of the sea. Whoever has carried out this attack, we will find them even from the seabed and strict action will be taken against them.





Meanwhile, the attacks have intensified in the Red Sea that have led the US to establish a naval coalition to counter the threats emerging there. Greece is the latest country to join the coalition.





The Red Sea task force, also called Operation Prosperity Guardian, includes the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.







