Chandigarh: As many as 103 drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak international border this year. More than 350 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were also sighted entering the Indian Territory. According to the sources, due to fog the BSF has changed its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and is relying more on human intelligence. Help of thermal imaging cameras is being taken to check cross-border infiltration.





The BSF troopers are keeping a watch from elevated platforms so that no intruder crosses the international border into the Indian territory. Besides, small operation teams have been formed which go ahead of the fence behind the international border and patrol the area. Nakas (check posts) are being set up deep inside the villages so that if anyone infiltrates, he would be caught with help of villagers. All the people moving in the area are checked and those unidentified are apprehended.





Also, troop deployment has been increased and vulnerability mapping is being conducted. Thermal imaging cameras along with other high-end surveillance equipment has been installed to check intrusions, said the sources, adding that a database has been prepared which includes vulnerability mapping to identify places where more such illegal activities are taking place. A database has also been prepared to identify people involved in crimes,” said an official on condition of anonymity.





He said that earlier big drones were being used with payload capacity of three to five kg. “But now in the past three months, we have noticed a change as small drones are being used to carry 400 to 500 grams of heroin from across the border.” Atul Fulzele, Inspector General (Punjab Frontier) of BSF told this newspaper, “We have intensified border domination and the standard operating procedures have been changed due to the foggy conditions to check intrusions as now more focus is on human intelligence.”





A total of 755 kg of narcotics, 15 assorted rifles and 38 pistols were seized by the BSF during various operations this year besides apprehending 36 Pakistani nationals and neutralizing nine intruders from across the border along the international border.





