



With a first-in-industry in-line production system that leverages the best of Boeing Commercial and Boeing Defence for development and production, the P-8I Poseidon remains one of Boeing’s most advanced aircraft.





Designed for long-range, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the P-8 delivers highest levels of quality, reliability, and operability. Defined by a unique combination of state of the art sensors, proven weapons systems and a globally recognized platform, the P-8I is a true multi-mission aircraft.





Today, the aircraft plays a crucial role in being the eyes of the Indian Navy and carrying out critical maritime operations, providing India's maritime warriors a significant edge in the strategically important Indian Ocean region. Indian Navy’s fleet of P-8I has surpassed 29,000 flight-hours, since their induction in 2013. The Indian Navy has received delivery of twelve P-8I aircraft. Discover more here.





The P-8I is not just responsible for coastal patrolling but is also used for other critical missions like search-and-rescue, anti-piracy, and supporting operations of other arms of the military.





Operational Readiness





A ~60,000 sq.ft. Training Support & Data Handling (TSDH) Centre is being setup at INS Rajali, with a secondary centre at INS Kochi as part of an agreement between India and Boeing.





The customized training solution for the Indian Navy will offer an integrated learning approach, combining classroom education with simulation. Boeing will also provide all associated courseware to support training activities at the centre.





The indigenous, ground-based training system will allow the Indian Navy crew to increase proficiency in a shorter time, while reducing the on-aircraft training time resulting in increased aircraft availability for mission tasking.





Propulsion: Two CFM56-7 engines providing 27,300 pounds thrust each Length: 39.47 meters Wing Span: 37.64 meters Height: 12.83 meters Maximum Take-Off Gross 85,139 kilograms Speed: 490 knots (789 km/h) Range: 1,200+ nautical miles, with 4 hours on station (2,222 kilometres) Ceiling: 12,496 meters Crew: 9



