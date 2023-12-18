



NEW DELHI: Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of homegrown telecom gear maker Tejas Networks, Friday said it has received a provisional purchase order of Rs 96.42 crore from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply of two-way Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) terminals for vessel communication and support system in marine fishing vessels for Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) along the coastal states of India.





“As part of this contract, Saankhya Labs, in co-ordination with NSIL, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and the Department of Fisheries, shall deploy its indigenously designed and developed satellite terminals (Xponders) on motorized and mechanized fishing vessels,” Saankhya said in a statement.





Once commissioned, the network shall provide vessel communication and support system which will improve fishermen's safety and security and mitigate sea-borne threat concerns from a national security perspective. The Xponders will also enable navigational assistance, automatic boundary-crossing alarms, and emergency weather alerts to fishermen.





"We are delighted to win this prestigious contract from NSIL. Having operationalized a similar project for mechanized vessels in Tamil Nadu in partnership with ISRO, earlier, we are fully geared up to support Government of India's efforts to deploy this network across the coastal states of India," said Parag Naik, CEO and Co-founder of Saankhya Labs.







