Security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt in Jammu killing at least one terrorist early Saturday, officials said. A group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, they added.





Forests were set on fire by the Pakistani side to divert the Indian Army in the Khour area during the infiltration attempt by terrorists, sources said.





Security forces sprung into action when a suspected move of four terrorists was detected on surveillance devices. Officials engaged in firing on the infiltrating terrorists and gunned one of them down. His body, however, was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.





“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said in an X post.





The incident comes days after four Army personnel were killed and three others injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.





“An operation was being conducted in the general area DKG (Dera ki Gali), Thanamandi, Rajouri, since the night of December 20. At approximately 3:45 PM on 21 December, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops. In the ongoing operation, own troops sustained three fatal and three non-fatal casualties,” the Indian Army said in a statement.







