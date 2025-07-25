



Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along their shared border escalated sharply starting July 24, 2025, leading to a severe military confrontation and a significant humanitarian crisis.





As of July 25, at least 14 Thais—13 civilians and one soldier—have been killed, with no official confirmed Cambodian military casualties reported, although at least one Cambodian civilian, a 70-year-old Buddhist clergyman, was killed due to Thai airstrikes.





The violence ignited after Thai soldiers reported Cambodian troops opening fire near the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, a key flashpoint that both countries claim. Cambodia, on the other hand, accused Thailand of launching an unprovoked armed assault and sealing off public access to the temple.





The area around this ancient Hindu temple, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been contentious since the 1962 International Court of Justice ruling that recognised Cambodian sovereignty over it. The conflict flared after years of simmering tensions related to this and surrounding disputed border territories, with previous skirmishes and diplomatic frictions continuing up to 2025.





Fighting has involved exchanges of gunfire, shelling, and rocket fire, with Thailand deploying F-16 fighter jets to bomb Cambodian military positions in response to Cambodian artillery rocket attacks. Both sides have reported destruction of military assets on the other side and accused each other of initiating the attacks.





Besides military targets, civilian infrastructure has also suffered significant damage—including hospitals, pagodas, and a gas station—leading to civilian casualties and a massive displacement crisis. More than 100,000 people from Thai border provinces such as Sisaket, Buriram, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin have been evacuated to temporary shelters, while around 20,000 Cambodians fled the northern border areas as well.





Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned the clashes could escalate into a full-scale war but stated, "for now it remains limited to clashes". Cambodia’s Senate condemned Thailand's military actions as illicit aggression violating Cambodian sovereignty and called for international support to resolve the crisis.





Cambodia also invoked its right to self-defence under the UN Charter. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been downgraded, and both expelled each other's ambassadors.





The UN Security Council planned an emergency meeting to address the escalating border conflict, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging maximum restraint from both sides. ASEAN Chair, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has contacted leaders of both countries urging them to de-escalate tensions and pursue negotiations, emphasising peace as the only viable option.





This is the most serious military confrontation between Thailand and Cambodia in over a decade, with roots stretching back to colonial-era treaties and longstanding territorial disputes. Previous legal rulings by the International Court of Justice, including the significant 1962 and 2013 decisions affirming Cambodian control over the Preah Vihear Temple area, have not fully resolved border claims, continuing to fuel nationalist sentiments and periodic violence.





The July 2025 border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have resulted in multiple deaths, mass evacuations, damage to cultural heritage sites and civilian infrastructure, and a severe diplomatic crisis. While both sides claim to be acting in self-defence and deny targeting civilians, the conflict risks escalating into a larger war unless urgent diplomatic efforts succeed in achieving de-escalation.





Based On ANI Report







