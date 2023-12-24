

In a tragic turn of events in the Poonch-Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians, allegedly detained by the Indian Army for questioning, were found dead on 22 December with multiple injuries.

The incident occurred a day after unidentified terrorists ambushed an Army convoy, resulting in the death of four Jawans as reported by The Hindu





The Army posted on X, “Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.”





The Jammu and Kashmir police are in the process of registering a criminal case into the civilians' deaths identified as Mohammad Showkat (22), Safeer Hussain (45), and Shabir Ahmad (32).





The Information and Public Relations Department of Jammu and Kashmir reported that legal action has been initiated, and the government has announced compensation and compassionate appointments for the deceased.





The victims, belonging to the tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal community, were reportedly picked up by the Army from Topi Mir village.





Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the incident, with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioning the safety of both Armymen and civilians in the region. The National Conference and Apni Party demanded an inquiry.





The security forces continue search operations in the aftermath of the terrorist-initiated ambush at Bafliaz in the Poonch-Rajouri Sector.





The attack, claimed by the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), resulted in the death of four soldiers, with the PAFF releasing photos of the ambush on social media. The Army is yet to officially announce the names of the deceased soldiers.





The PAFF, declared a "terrorist organisation" by the Union Home Ministry, gained attention in October 2021 after an ambush that claimed nine soldiers' lives.





Since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the region has witnessed a resurgence of terrorist attacks, with 15 security force personnel killed in various incidents till November.





The Jammu region faces challenges with targeted attacks and infiltration from across the border in the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions.







