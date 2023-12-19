



On December 17, 2023, Pakistan warned India of conflict at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) due to a "conventional imbalance" in the region.





Pakistan Envoy to UNSC said, “Many destabilizing developments are evident in South Asia where one State’s military spending vastly outnumbers that of all others. This conventional imbalance can also lead to outbreak of conflict between nuclear-armed states due to the inherent danger of escalation.”





Pakistan and India have fought a series of wars since gaining their independence from Great Britain in 1947, largely over the Kashmir region. The conflict between India and Pakistan arose out of the 1947 partition of British India.







