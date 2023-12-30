



Indian private space company, Abyom SpaceTech develops a re-ignitable & throttleable cryogenic engine for rockets & launch vehicles, emphasizing rapid reusability.





The company's Reusable Sounding Rocket (RSR) facilitates various space experiments and data collection. The Small Reusable Launch Vehicle (SRLV) is designed for efficient satellite launches into low earth orbits.





Finally, the Medium Reusable Launch Vehicle (MRLV) targets diverse satellite launches into multiple orbits.





Abyom Targets Affordable & Reusable Space Technology; Here are their key products and services provided by the start-up:



Mobile Rocket Engine Testing Facility

For the first time in the Asia Pacific region, Abyom are opening an Engine Testing Facility on Wheels specially designed and developed for testing Engines capable of measuring up to 50 kN thrust force for Research & Development purposes. Being the Recognized Space Tutor of ISRO, focused to fill the vacuum in this sector, build avenue for the Graduates of 1070 Universities of India every year to test their engines with thrust up to 50kN.

Reusable Sounding Rocket (RSR)

Abyom is developing a Suborbital Reusable Sounding Rocket (RSR), which is India’s First Reusable Rocket, being expected to launch in September 2025. RSR will help Pan-Asia Space Tech companies for their Microgravity Experiments, Simulated Gravity Experiments, Atmospheric and Academic Study, and Meteorological Data Collection at low cost and quicker launch time.

Small Reusable Launch Vehicles (SRLV)





Abyom is also developing a Small Reusable Launch Vehicle (SRLV) with two-stage-to-orbit, expected to launch in November 2026. SRLV helps every Space Tech company launch their satellites into the low earth orbit (LEO) having payload up to 1,500 kg and into sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) up to 550 kg, with cost efficient and quicker launch time.

Medium Reusable Launch Vehicles (MRLV)





Abyom beyond SRLV is developing Medium Reusable Launch Vehicle (MRLV), with two-stage-to-orbit, being expected to launch in July 2028. Our SRLV helps Space Tech companies for launching their satellites into the low earth orbit (LEO) having payload up to 14,000 kg, into sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) up to 10,300 kg and into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) up to 2,250 kg.







