Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terror module and arrested three OGWs who were tasked by a Pakistani handler to target off-duty cops and civilians on Kashmir valley.

The module was also involved in targeting and injuring a police constable Mohd Hafeez Chak in Bemina area of Srinagar on 9th of December 2023. The police constable, a resident of Karnah Kupwara, is availing treatment at Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar





Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, J&K Police Chief R R Swain (IPS) said that due to sustained investigation, they have busted the terror module and arrested three terror associates responsible for targeting the police constable in Bemina Srinagar.





“By almighty’s grace, the police Jawan is recovering and will join us soon. Terrorists fired 6 bullets towards him out of which three hit him. He had suffered critical injuries but is now recovering” DGP said.





Police Chief said that Pakistani Terrorist Arjumand Gulzar @Hamza Burhan, had hatched the conspiracy to target the off-duty police constable.





For this propose, Police Chief said, the Pakistani Terrorist roped in Danish Malla s/o Gulzar Ahmad Malla, resident of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina Srinagar.





As per police, Danish on the directions of Pakistani handler involved two more hybrid terrorists- Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday and Mehran Khan- for executing the task.





The target was identified by Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday, police said.





During the investigation, Police said that Canik TP09 of Turkish make pistols were used in the crime which has been recovered from the accused.





During the investigation, accused have confessed to have received directions from Pakistani handler to target more cops and civilians in Kashmir.







