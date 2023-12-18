

Rumours are rife of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim is reportedly admitted in a critical condition in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. Unconfirmed reports indicate poisoning as the reason for the terrorists' hospitalisation. The 65-year-old most wanted global terrorist has lived in Karachi under the protection of Pakistan's notorious spook agency ISI for many years while evading RAW and other law enforcement agencies around the world.





Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted criminals, is linked to various criminal activities including organized crime, terrorism and drug trafficking. He is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, which claimed more than 250 lives and injured thousands.





The circumstances surrounding her hospitalisation are shrouded in mystery, as both Pakistani and Indian officials have not officially confirmed the news. It is speculated that poison may have been the cause of his sudden decline in health, adding another layer to the mystery.





Most of the information about Dawood is spread through social media. But all this information points to the fact that Dawood Ibrahim is now facing significant health challenges. Two of his toes were amputated in a hospital in Karachi due to the onset of gangrene. However, this news was also strictly declared fake two years ago by his close associate Chhota Shakeel.





Now the information about the poisoning of him has spread, there is no information about it on Pakistan’s official media except The Dawn newspaper and Geo TV.





However, the news of poisoning of Dawood Ibrahim is trending on Twitter (X). Most of the Indian users are celebrating and also asking if this information is correct. Hundreds of users praised India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval by sharing his photo. Ajit Doval gets credit for this in the comments of Twitter users. However, there is no truth in this as nothing has been said in this regard by the Government of India or India's intelligence agencies.



