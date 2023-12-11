



A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday while on a training flight and the pilot has ejected, Yonhap news agency reported citing a military source. The crash was near the U.S. Air Force base in Gunsan, Yonhap said. South Korea's defence ministry spokesman could not immediately confirm the report. U.S. military officials in South Korea could not be immediately reached for comment.





The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the sources.





They did not elaborate on whether the pilot has been rescued.







