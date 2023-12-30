



According to a February 2023 USIP publication, the United States is less able to help Pakistan's military and government in their efforts against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).





In August 2021, the Taliban took over Kabul. In response, Islamabad demanded that the new regime prevent the TTP from launching attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil. The Taliban offered to help Pakistan negotiate a peaceful settlement with the TTP.





Pakistan's request for military and economic aid to address Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-related violence has not received a positive response from the United States. The TTP violence has severely impacted Pakistan's efforts to revive its struggling economy.





Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, raised the demand for aid during his recent visit to the United States. General Munir sought a continuation of the support that Pakistan had received in the past during the "war on terror" to counter the escalating TTP violence. General Munir emphasized to US officials that the TTP not only poses a significant threat to Pakistan but also to the United States.





The appeal aimed at reminding the US of the assistance provided during the "war on terror" era. General Munir argued that the TTP's activities extend beyond Pakistan, citing their involvement in a failed bomb attack in Times Square, Manhattan, New York, in 2010.







