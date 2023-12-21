



India is set to commission INS Imphal, the latest Visakhapatnam-class guided missile destroyer, into the Indian Navy. Sputnik India examines the role of the Imphal destroyer in the Indian Navy's arsenal.





Imphal, a Visakhapatnam-class guided missile destroyer, is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on 26 December.





Imphal (Yard 12706), the third stealth guided missile destroyer of the 15B class, was handed over to the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on 20 October.





The first ship of the P15B class, INS Visakhapatnam, will be commissioned in November 2021, while the second ship, INS Mormugao, will be commissioned on 18 December.





The third ship, Imphal, will be commissioned on 26 December, while the fourth ship, Surat, is in the final stages of outfitting.





‘Imphal’ Stealth Navy Destroyer





The destroyer Imphal is the latest addition to the Indian Navy's arsenal, following the commissioning of her predecessors Visakhapatnam and Mormugao in the last two years. The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau.





The Imphal is a multipurpose platform with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and an overall length of 164 metres. It is equipped with anti-ship, surface-to-air and torpedo missiles, as well as other weapons and sensors. The ship can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/h) using four gas turbines in its Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion system.





Approximately 75% of the Imphal destroyer's components are built in India, contributing to its high level of local content. These include indigenous torpedo tube launchers manufactured by Larsen & Toubro of Mumbai, indigenous anti-submarine rocket launchers also manufactured by Larsen & Toubro, medium-range surface-to-air missiles manufactured by Bel of Bangalore, BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace of New Delhi, and a 76mm super rapid gun mount manufactured by BHEL of Haridwar.





'Make In India' Initiative





Indigenously built vessels can be modified, maintained, repaired and overhauled in a domestic facility without relying on a foreign supplier for spare parts and other accessories.





Imphal was launched on 20 April 2019, following her keel laying on 19 May 2017. From 28 April 2023 the ship underwent a series of trials both at sea and in the harbour. The ship was delivered within six months of the start of the process.





This achievement is in line with the Indian government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Make in India) initiative, signalling the country's determination to reduce its dependence on foreign defence imports and promote its defence sector.





With the support of a large number of indigenous shareholders, the Imphal destroyer was commissioned, marking a significant advance in India's maritime strength and influence in the strategically important Indian Ocean region.





China Leads Asia-Pacific Market For Naval Vessels





The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for more than 25% of the market for naval vessels and surface combatants by 2033. According to GlobalData's Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2033 research report, China leads the Asia-Pacific market with a 28.9% share, followed by India with a 20.0% share.





Imphal's technology, indigenous components and design demonstrate India's commitment to becoming a self-sufficient defence producer. Imphal, a Visakhapatnam-class guided missile destroyer, tends to pantomime the protection of India's maritime interests.





The delivery of the TEJAS twin-seater aircraft to the Indian Air Force in October this year marked another milestone in India's quest to become a self-sufficient military manufacturer.







