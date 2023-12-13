



SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said to have arrested four persons including a woman along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.





Taking on to the social media platform X, the Bandipora Police wrote, “Bandipora Police along with Army, CRPF & Sopore Police arrested four persons including one woman. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.”





“The names of the arrested are Adil Tariq Wasil S/o Tariq Ahmad, Shafkat Nabi S/o Gh Nabi, Musaib Khursheed S/o Khursheed Ahmad Dar all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad Bla and Lady name withheld. Case FIR registered in Ps Bpr under relevant sec of law and investigation took up, reads the post.







