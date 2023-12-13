



Srinagar: In a joint operation based on intelligence inputs, the Army and Jammu Kashmir Police apprehended two suspected individuals along with war-like stores, including a pistol, stated Army officials.





OP ZABILPURA, BIJBEHARA #Anantnag



