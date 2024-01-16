



Armed forces collecting data on Agniveers, mull doubling Agniveer retention to 50 per cent





The Agnipath scheme, a ground breaking military recruitment policy introduced in 2022, is witnessing its first tangible results as batches of Agniveers are now actively serving in the armed forces.





This marks a pivotal moment as the military collects empirical data on their performance, laying the foundation for potential tweaks to further enhance the initiative's efficacy.





As per reports, sources within the defence and security establishment reveal that Agniveers have exhibited commendable performance, dispelling murmurs of training issues.





Performance improvements over time are noted, with one source explaining, "If you test their firing capability after one month, their performance will be at X. But when you test them after three months, it goes up."





Another source underscores that while training for infantry soldiers has seen a slight reduction, the impact is more pronounced in specialised areas where training duration has significantly shortened.





A noteworthy consideration on the table is the possibility of retaining 50 per cent of Agniveers at the end of four years, compared to the existing 25 per cent.





This shift, particularly in specialised fields requiring technical expertise, holds the promise of optimising the Agnipath scheme for long-term success.





The Agnipath scheme, described as the nation's most radical military recruitment policy, was born after 254 extensive meetings spanning 750 hours among members of the Indian defence establishment.







