

Amazon India has signed an MoU with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under Ministry of Defence, to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across the company, in line with its commitment towards an inclusive workplace.

In August 2019, Amazon India launched a Military Veterans Employment program to create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across the company’s fulfilment network, across India. This was done in partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for military veterans and their families across India. More recently, Amazon India further strengthened its commitment to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across its growing operations network in India by renewing its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR). This MoU with the DGR enables Amazon India to mobilize the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline.





“At Amazon, we are very humbled to build further on our efforts to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion at our workplace. Due to the deep appreciation of the wealth of experience and unique perspective of ex-service personnel, Amazon runs the Military Veterans Employment Programme globally. With the signing of this MoU, we are excited to work with the Indian Coast Guard towards a common goal of creating meaningful work opportunities for our veterans and their families. We will continue to leverage the wealth of experience of military veterans, who are an incomparable addition to Amazon,” said Deepti Varma, VP, People Experience Technology, Amazon India, Japan & Emerging Markets.





The Indian Coast Guard, said, “The vast experience our veterans possess can be leveraged for tremendous success across diverse industries and businesses. Amazon India has taken proactive steps in offering employment opportunities to military veterans. This MoU marks a significant milestone as we unite in the pursuit of a shared objective: fostering meaningful career paths for ex-service personnel from the Indian Coast Guard.”





With this new MoU, Amazon India will be collaborating with the ICG, to realise their mutual goal of helping ex-servicemen from military background pursue their corporate careers through opportunities at Amazon or in other corporate roles.







