



NEW DELHI: Demonstrating cutting-edge military technology, approaching the saluting dais in the sky is Rudra formation of the Indian Army Aviation Corps. Next was the Amrit formation of six Jaguar aircrafts flying past over the water channel north of Kartavya Path in 'Arrow-head' formation.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday conducted a fly-past with advanced light helicopters comprising of one Prachand Helicopter and three Rudra Helicopters during the Republic Day Parade.

The 'Vajraang' formation consisted of six Rafale aircrafts flying in 'Marut' formation (pic above).





Spectators were dazzled with the scintillating air show that served as the grand finale of the 'Platinum Republic Day' function. It comprised of 54 aircraft including three from the French Air and Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.





Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots conducted awe-evoking acrobatics during a fly-past with advanced light helicopters comprising one Prachand Helicopter and three Rudra helicopters to conclude the grand ceremonial parade of the country's 75th Republic Day celebrations held at the Kartavya Path here on Friday.





Spectators were dazzled with the scintillating air show that served as the grand finale of the 'Platinum Republic Day' function. It comprised of 54 aircraft including three from the French Air and Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.





A major attraction of the flypast was a "Vertical Charlie" manoeuvre by a single Rafale aircraft which carried out a series of rolls while flying vertical before disappearing into the blue skies.





The Prachand helicopter was flown by Lieutenant Colonel Ranvir Grewal followed by Major Rupesh Lamba, Lieutenant Colonel Ravi Bhatt and Colonel Nishant Pandey the contingent Commander in three Rudra Helicopters.





The 'Prachand' formation comprising of one LCH ac in lead with two Apache helicopters and two DHRUV MK-IV ac in echelon flew in five ac 'arrow formation.'





The LCH Prachand stands out as the inaugural indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter, crafted and produced by HAL. Renowned for its formidable ground attack and aerial combat capabilities, the helicopter boasts modern stealth features, robust armour protection, and impressive night attack capabilities.





The famous Tangail airdrop during the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war was honoured during the Republic Day celebration, the Indian Air Force said.





The Indian Army carried out the Tangail Airdrop on December 11, 1971, as an airborne operation to take control of the Poongli Bridge and ferry in the Tangail region. One Dakota aircraft and two Dornier aircrafts flew in 'Tangail' formation to honour the historic occasion.





The heritage aircraft Dakota flanked by two Dornier Do-228 aircraft flew would be flying using a blended mixture of Aviation Turbine Fuel and Biofuel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had said earlier.





The Republic Day parade also featured the weaponized variant of the ALH Dhruv helicopters, commonly known as the Rudra. They are also referred to as a flying tank.





Demonstrating cutting-edge military technology, the Rudra formation the Indian Army Aviation Corps approached the saluting dais in the sky.





The Tangail formation was followed by the 'Arjan' formation comprised one C-295 aircraft in lead with two C-130J aircrafts in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation. The 'Netra' formation comprised one AEW&C aircraft and two X Su-30 aircraft in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.





The 'Varuna' formation comprised one p-8i aircraft and two X Su-30 aircrafts in echelon flying in 'vic' formation. A C-17 aircraft with two Su-30 ac in echelon (streaming fuel) flying past in 'Vic' formation displayed the 'Bheem' formation.





The performance was followed by four TEJAS aircrafts flying past in 'Diamond' formation.





This was followed by Amrit formation of six Jaguar aircrafts flying past over the water channel north of Kartavya Path in 'Arrow-head' formation.





The 'Vajraang' formation consisted of six Rafale aircrafts flying in 'Marut' formation.





In the last leg of the flypast three Su-30MKI aircrafts in 'Trishul' formation flew at 900 kmph over water channel north of Kartavya Path along with the IAF Marching Contingent.





Approaching the dais, the formation pulled up outwards for Trishul manoeuvre.





The last leg of the fly past exhilarated viewers as three Su-30MKI aircrafts in 'Trishul' formation flew at 900 kmph over water channel north of Kartavya Path along with the IAF Marching Contingent.





Next was, one Rafale aircraft flying at 900 kmph behind Trishul formation over the north water channel. Approaching the dais, the aircraft pulled up for Vertical Charlie and carried out multiple turns.





Earlier the Indian Air Force marching contingent marched in the parade. It was led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumitra Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia, and Flight Lieutenant Kirit Rohil marched down Kartavya Path.





They were followed by the IAF tableau displaying the theme 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar'. The tableau commanders were Flt Lt Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Shaikh.





A rotating globe placed on the tableau highlights the IAF's expanded reach whereby it has been able to render humanitarian aid across borders, as also flying exercises conducted with Air Forces of Friendly Foreign Countries.





The front of the tableau depicts an IAF C-295 transport aircraft being flown by two women aircrew in the cockpit. The presence of IAF GARUDS also signifies the enhancement of IAF's combat capability both in air, as well as on the ground.





The new 'IAF Ensign' reflects the current values of the IAF by including the IAF Crest in the top right corner of the design. The IAF Crest has the national emblem, the Ashoka lions, on top, with words in Devanagari "Bharatiya Vayusena". Below is a Himalayan Eagle with wings spread, enclosed by a ring in light blue colon with the words





The motto of the IAF 'Nabh Sprisham Deeptam' is inscribed below the Himalayan Eagle in Devanagari.





The middle portion with IAF TEJAS and Su-30MKI flying depicts the ever-expanding reach of the IAF - over land, as well as over the sea. Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, both Su-30MKI pilots present on the tableau in full flying gear reflect gender-inclusive approach of IAF to its functioning. The GSAT-7A positioned on the tableau represents the IAF's incorporation of space technology in its operations.





The rear element of tableau shows that IAF has been at the forefront of rendering humanitarian aid, both within and across borders. It depicts one specific sortie of Op Kaveri mission during which an IAF C 130 extricated 3,862 Indian nationals from Wadi Wadi Seidna in Sudan under extremely adverse conditions at night.





President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.





This report is auto-generated from a news agency service







