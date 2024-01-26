



New Delhi: India has slammed Pakistan's allegations of "extra judicial killings", saying it was Islamabad's "latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda". "Pakistan will reap what it sows… To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution," said ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.





"As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities. India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence," the foreign ministry said.





Earlier today, Pakistan claimed it has "credible evidence" of links between what it called "Indian agents" and the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year.





India was carrying out "extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings" inside Pakistan, alleged Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.





On September 8 last year, Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim, part of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside the Al-Qudus mosque during pre-dawn prayers in the Rawalakot area in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He was one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on January 1, 2023.





On October 11, Shahid Latif, a key aide of Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar and the mastermind of the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was gunned down at a mosque in Sialkot.







