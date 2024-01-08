



Bharat Forge recently acquired a 51% stake in the Indian arm of Ukrainian firm Zorya Mashproekt. Zorya's gas turbine powerplants are used in all of India's destroyers and the Talwar class frigates.





The war in Ukraine has caused India to accelerate its process of moving away from the Russian defence industry. The ongoing war had put India in a Catch-22 situation and delayed the two remaining ships in the class.





The agreement for the acquisition was signed by the Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, wholly owned by Bharat Forge on May 9, 2023, and the acquisition process was completed on December 31, 2023, the EA Times reported.



