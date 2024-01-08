



Gopalan Aerospace, Bangalore-based Indian aerospace industry, has dispatched a custom-built, four-axle, hydraulic suspension, steerable ground vehicle capable of carrying a hefty 54-ton payload to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The project was completed within eight months. The swift accomplishment of this feat within a mere eight months underscores Gopalan Aerospace's prowess in pushing the boundaries of transporter technology for defence applications.





The company said that the highly sophisticated vehicles, specifically designed for defence applications, offer unparalleled robustness and manoeuvrability. Their robust trailer design, equipped with hydraulic suspension and steerable wheels in both automatic and manual modes, allows them to navigate even the most challenging terrains with ease.





Furthermore, the transporters boast fireproof canopies for enhanced safety and wire rope isolators to protect the payload from transportation shocks. Their design adheres to stringent STEC standards, ensuring the highest levels of quality and reliability.





Dr. C Prabhakar, Director of Gopalan Aerospace outlined the key features of this advanced Transporter project including a robust trailer design specifically customised for defence applications, a 4-axle trailer with hydraulic suspension, steerable trailer wheels in both automatic and manual modes to enhance manoeuvrability on challenging terrains, a fire-proof canopy as a safety measure, and the incorporation of wire rope isolators to absorb transportation shocks and safeguard the payload. This accomplishment solidifies Gopalan Aerospace's ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in adherence to STEC Standards in aerospace technology for the Indian defence sector.



