



In a major achievement towards becoming self-reliant, Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) in Kanpur has prepared indigenous fuel for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The fuel was prepared in nine months and testing has begun.





The fuel will be used in the missile’s liquid Ramjet engine and its testing has been started, said director and scientist of DMSRDE Dr Mayank Dwivedi during a press conference at the institute on Sunday. Currently, the fuel is exported from Russia.





Dr Dwivedi said that this fuel will not freeze even at -50 to -55 degrees temperatures. “It took over eight to nine months to prepare this indigenous fuel. It has been sent to Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Hyderabad for testing,” he added.





The BrahMos missile is propelled by either rockets or jet engines using liquid or solid fuel. The missile team has also used five different grades of specialty aluminium alloy developed by DRDO.





Eminent scientist and BrahMos Aerospace chief Atul Dinkar Rane in March last year said that the BrahMos missile project has achieved 75 per cent indigenous capability.





He said some technologies are still provided by Russia and BrahMos has no plans to indigenise them at the moment. Rane also said due to 75 per cent indigenous technologies, the overall cost of the BrahMos missile has come down drastically. He, however, did not quantify the savings.





Anti Spike Anti Nail Shoe Developed





The institute has designed an anti-spike anti-nail shoe to protect the soldiers from the pointed spikes hidden under the soil by the Naxalites. Testing of these shoes has been also started. The shoe weighs a little more than 1kg and its sole is coated with shear thickening gel and other fibres.





Anti Mine Shoe Has Also Been Made





The shoe was developed to provide protection from poison spiked spikes hidden in the soil in the forest area of the Naxal affected area as per the requirements of the soldier. Made with flexible inserts inside the shoe sole.





Its weight of the shoes is around 3kg. Anti-mine shoes can protect against explosion of up to 125 kg of mine have also been made and are being tested by the CRPF.





Indigenous Uniforms And Tents For Soldiers Developed





Nylon 66 fibre has also been developed. Nylon 66 fibre, which used to be imported from the United States till now, has also been made by DMSRDE. This fibre makes the uniforms of Army personnel, their tents or cloth materials more safe by protection against needles or metals.. Advanced riot protection suit created by the institute protects police or paramilitary personnel up to 360 degree angle. The uniform will also be suited for different seasons. Advance riot protection suit has been made. It will protect the entire body up to 360 degree angle to the police or paramilitary force. The young will be protected from stone etc. Its weight is 6.5 kg It is also producing several units







