



India is collaborating with "friendly" countries on leveraging Artificial intelligence for enhancing defence capabilities, the head of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Thursday.





Speaking to ANI, Samir V Kamat explained that India is working with other countries on developing tools as well as fundamental research in improving the algorithm which goes into AI.





Talking about the applications of AI in the defence sector, the DRDO chief said that Artificial Intelligence helps in preventive maintenance, surveillance and cyber security.





"It is playing an increasing role in the offensive action. It is a technology which is going to make a big difference not only in improving the performance of the military but also in its efficiency," he said.





When asked whether India is working with other countries on leveraging AI to enhance defence capabilities, Kamat said: "We are working in collaboration with countries which are friendly to us. With such disruptive technologies, it is good to work with other countries in collaboration."





Kamat refused to divulge further details about collaboration with other countries.





However, he added:" I will not state the name of the countries with whom we are working but we are working with friendly countries on developing tools as well as fundamental research in improving the algorithm which goes into making the AI tools."





While mentioning about the threat posed by AI, Kamat informed that the country is working with several academic institutions to develop AI-based techniques to detect cyber intrusion





"So the major threat from AI is in cyber. The large number of attacks which happen in AI are happening through bots which work on AI. The same AI can also be used in cyber defence," he mentioned.





"We are working in a collaborative fashion with several academic institutions to ensure that the AI based on techniques to detect cyber intrusion...To prevent all our critical infrastructure is being attacked. How to use AI tools that we can prevent such attacks," he added.







