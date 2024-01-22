



JAMMU: Security forces discovered a stash of AK-47s, ammunition, and explosives at a suspected terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police, army, and CRPF initiated a search in the Hariwala and Karamkatha areas of Jammu's Reasi late Saturday evening. The Poonch-Rajouri region in Jammu has witnessed a series of terror attacks on security forces in recent months.





Official sources said a joint team of police, army CRPF launched a search late Saturday evening in the Hariwala and Karamkatha areas of Jammu’s Reasi after a tip-off. Jammu’s Poonch-Rajouri region has seen a spate of terror attacks on forces in the past few months.





“The forces found 29 rounds of AK-47, a pistol with a magazine and six rounds, 1kg of explosives, wires, detonators and batteries,” a source said, adding further investigations are underway.







