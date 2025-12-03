



Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that discussions on additional S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems and the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter will feature prominently during Russian President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming state visit to India on 4-5 December 2025.​





Peskov highlighted the robust state of Russia's military industry, noting that Russian arms constitute 36 per cent of India's armed forces inventory, with expectations for continued collaboration.​





He described the Su-57 as the world's finest aircraft, underscoring Russia's eagerness to explore its potential acquisition by India.​





This agenda builds on prior overtures from Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, voiced at the Dubai 2025 air show, which proposed licensed production of air weapons for next-generation platforms and integration of Indian systems.​





Russia and United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are offering the Su-57 in ready-to-fly form from Russian facilities, alongside a phased transition to Indian production, encompassing technology transfer in critical domains such as engines, optics, AESA radars, artificial intelligence components, low-observable technologies, and advanced weaponry.​





Further cooperation extends to joint development of a two-seat variant of the Su-57E, potentially reviving elements of the earlier Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program.​





Peskov also referenced the exemplary BrahMos supersonic cruise missile collaboration as a model, emphasising not merely transactions but profound exchanges of high-end technologies to foster enduring defence industry synergy.​





Beyond aviation and air defence, nuclear energy cooperation looms large, with Russia proposing small, flexible reactors backed by proven operational experience, alongside mutual investments to extend projects like the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.​





Peskov extended Russia's condemnation of recent Delhi blasts, drawing parallels to its own terrorism experiences and advocating unified international efforts to counter the menace.​





Putin's visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will culminate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where leaders will assess bilateral progress across defence, energy, and strategic domains.​





Reports indicate India's proactive interest in procuring up to five additional S-400 regiments, citing their battlefield efficacy in operations like Operation Sindoor, while broader talks may encompass submarines, helicopters, and even S-500 systems.​​





This summit underscores the resilience of the India-Russia "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" amid evolving geopolitics, with defence hardware poised for pivotal advancements.​





Based On ANI Report







