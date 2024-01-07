Dawood And Anees Ibrahim's houses, inside the red square.





His two villas are situated on Street number 30, Phase V, Sector B, Qayyumabad, Karachi





Mumbai serial blast terror accused Dawood Ibrahim, along with his brother Anees Ibrahim, is staying in two different villas situated on Street number 30, Phase V, Sector B, Qayyumabad, Karachi.





The two villas that are being used by Dawood and his family are Houses number 20 and 21. The houses are located just 700 meters from the Chinese consulate. It is possible that the nearby villas too are being used by Dawood and his family members.





As per information accessed by The Sunday Guardian, the Dawood family has been staying in these independent villas from shortly after the time they fled India in wake of the 1992 Mumbai serial blasts, more than three decades ago. These residential accommodations were provided to them by the military leadership of Pakistan of the time as part of the award package for carrying out terror strikes in India’s financial capital.





As per previous unverified records put out in the public domain by private and public agencies, Dawood’s address has been identified with multiple places across Pakistan, but later, all of them have been found to be incorrect.





The Sunday Guardian, however, was able to confirm the exact address of Dawood and Anees by speaking to people who have been to these houses recently to meet the two brothers. The same was also confirmed by documentary proof.





The Sunday Guardian, over the period of a week, called on the mobile numbers being used by Anees and his family members in order to speak to them and with Dawood.





One of the family members told The Sunday Guardian that both Anees and Dawood were not at home at the time, and that the message to contact the reporter would be conveyed to them.





The SIM cards being used by the family members belong to Ufone GSM service provider, which is part of a Dubai-based telecom giant, Etisalat.





According to the people who spoke to The Sunday Guardian, the 68-year-old Dawood Ibrahim himself rarely ventures out of his home and is always guarded by a trusted group of men. Even his family members are not allowed in the room he sits in, unless they are summoned by Dawood himself. Even in their presence his personal bodyguards stay close to Dawood, who has been on medication for multiple health-related issues. Among the few times he leaves his home is in case of medical





requirements. Some days ago, rumours had emerged that Dawood had passed away. However, he is alive and breathing, as was confirmed by people who have met him recently.





The Pakistan government had some time ago released the purported address of Dawood in wake of the fear of sanctions from the Financial Task Action Force (FATF). However, Dawood never stayed in that address, something which was confirmed by those who have been in touch with him, and who have corroborated other relevant details accessed by this newspaper.







