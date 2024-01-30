



Washington: Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed hope on Monday (local time) for finding a positive solution for the release of the remaining hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.





At the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, the Qatari PM said that there was a "good progess" in talks focused on finding a resolution to release the remaining hostages and establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza over the weekend.





He added that the talks on Sunday have made "good progress to get things back in shape and at least to lay a foundation for the way forward."





He outlined the framework emerging from the talks in France as a combination of "what's been proposed by the Israelis and what's been a counter-proposal from Hamas," as reported by CNN.





A crucial meeting was held on Sunday to explore a potential second deal between Israel and Hamas, focusing on the release of 136 hostages in Gaza and a temporary cessation of hostilities. The closed-door talks also included key figures such as CIA Chief William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and the head of Egyptian Intelligence Services Abbas Kamel.





"We tried to blend things together to come up with some sort of reasonable ground that brings everybody together," Al Thani said in the US.





Nevertheless, the Qatari prime minister played down the likelihood of immediate outcomes. He emphasised that the framework still needs to be communicated to Hamas, stating, "we don't know and we cannot predict" the militant group's response.





According to Al Thani, Hamas needs to reach "to a place where they engage positively and constructively in the process," CNN reported.





Earlier, The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli team's objective is to emphasise the need for additional pressure on Hamas to accept what Israel considers a reasonable deal. The meeting aimed to initiate a move, bring forth ideas, and propose solutions to break the current deadlock.





Recent reports indicate a potential deal is closer, envisioning a two-month suspension of fighting in Gaza. The release of hostages would occur in two or three phases. In the initial 30-day stage, fighting would cease, and women, elderly men, and sick or injured hostages would be released. Simultaneously, details for the second phase would be finalised during another 30-day suspension of hostilities.





The release of female soldiers remains unclear, and the final phase would involve the release of male soldiers and the bodies of deceased hostages. However, a major obstacle lies in Hamas' demand for a complete end to fighting in Gaza, a condition Israel categorically rejects. The proposal for Hamas leaders to leave the Strip is reportedly no longer part of the ongoing discussions, The Jerusalem Post reported.







