



Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that global politics is a competitive game and India should not be 'scared' of China, and instead of 'complaining' should focus on doing better than Beijing.





He also said that China being a 'major economy' will deploy its resources and as part of competitive politics, try and shape things in its way.





The EAM was speaking at an event at IIM-Mumbai, regarding his book 'Why Bharat Matters' on Tuesday.





"China is also a neighbouring country and in many ways will, as part of competitive politics, influence these. I don't think we should be scared of China. I think we should say, okay, global politics is a competitive game. You do your best, and I will do my best," Jaishankar said.





He added, "China is a major economy. It will deploy resources. It will try and shape things in China's way. Why should we expect otherwise? But the answer to that is not to complain about what China is doing. The answer is, 'Okay, you are doing it. Let me do better than that.'"





Last October, India and China held the 20th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul as part of the ongoing efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.





The MEA said that the two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms.





Earlier this month, the EAM stated that he had told his Chinese counterpart that unless they find a solution on the border, Beijing should not expect normal relations between the two countries.





He also said that China violated the agreement in 2020 and brought troops to the LAC and India has to keep its defence in check.





"I have explained to my Chinese counterpart that unless you find a solution on the border, if the forces will remain face-to-face and there will be tension, then you should not expect that the rest of the relations will go on in a normal manner; it is impossible," he said, adding, "It's not like you can fight here and also do business with us, you can't do that."











