The BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, and fighter aircraft





The DRDO chairman said the first set of BrahMos missile systems is expected to reach the Philippines by the end of March. The venture, valued at USD 375 million, marks DRDO's largest-ever defence contract with a foreign nation.





India is all set to begin the export of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines in the next 10 days, while the missiles of the system will reach the Philippines by March this year, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman, Dr. Samir V Kamat revealed during an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak.





The DRDO chairman said the first set of BrahMos missile systems is expected to reach the Philippines by the end of March. The venture, valued at USD 375 million, marks DRDO's largest-ever defence contract with a foreign nation.





#WATCH | Delhi | On DRDO-developed products inducted into the armed forces, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat says, "Approximately Rs 4.94 Lakh Crores worth of DRDO-developed products have either got inducted or have received AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) from the DAC (Defence… pic.twitter.com/39gfL4985B — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024





"I would say, TEJAS MK-1A, Arjun MK-1A, QRSAM, more number of squadrons are going to be taken for Akash, several of our tactical missiles are going to get inducted soon," Kamat said.





"Approximately ₹4.94 lakh Crores worth of DRDO-developed products have either got inducted or have received AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) from the DAC (Defence Acquisition Council). The developments are now increasingly getting done much faster than earlier. My estimate is, more than 60% or 70% of the inducted products are in the last 5-7 years. This rate is going to increase dramatically as we go ahead," he added.





Additionally, a mega order for the DRDO-developed ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) howitzers is expected to be finalized by the end of March this year.





The ATAGS guns developed by DRDO and produced by private sector industry players such as Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, are anticipated to be confirmed by the conclusion of this financial year (March 31, 2024), Kamat added.





The TEJAS MK-1A is set to replace the aging MIG series aircraft in the Indian Air Force in the near future. Additionally, plans for the TEJAS MK-2 are underway, with a target completion date of 2028.





"We have been in discussions with Safran for developing the engine for AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft). But these are still under discussion. The final decision on whom to go with, whom to partner with for making the AMCA engine has not yet been made. This is under discussion," DRDO Chairman said.





The BrahMos is said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world. Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BrahMos has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's deterrence capabilities.





The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.







