



The Indian Armed Forces, especially on the northern and western borders with China and Pakistan, respectively, have enhanced the deployment of advanced weapons systems to tackle any kind of threat at the frontier.





India is set to acquire 300 units of ATAGS howitzers to enhance the operational readiness of its forces in the frontier regions of Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, where the South Asian country shares contentious borders with Pakistan and China.





The development was confirmed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief Samir Kamath on Thursday.





"The first order for 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for deployment along the borders with China and Pakistan will be placed before the end of this fiscal year," Kamath noted in a statement.





Kamath revealed that the 155-mm howitzer had successfully undergone all the necessary tests, with the maiden order for the weapon system expected to be placed by March 31.





The 155-mm artillery guns are another step towards indigenization as these howitzers have been designed and developed by DRDO.





The other Indian defence firms that contributed to the development of the howitzers were Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.







