



Army Day 2024: This year, the celebration will took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh





Army Day also celebrates the moment when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.





Every year on January 15, the nation unites to celebrate Army Day. This year, India will celebrate its 76th Army Day. The day is dedicated to honouring soldiers and their sacrifice for the nation. Army Day also celebrates the moment when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.





Why is Army Day Celebrated On January 15?





On January 15, 1949, India got its first Army Chief General KM Cariappa. He was one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of Field Marshal. The other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.





The three Service Chiefs salute the supreme sacrifice of all personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. They also pay homage to the soldiers during the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial.





“The forthcoming Army Day Parade, set for January 15, 2024, was hosted in Lucknow. Post the Bangalore event, the Indian Army has planned to ensure that each of its six operational commands gets a chance to host the parade. The idea is to conduct the event in selected venues within all the commands, on a rotational basis,” an Army official told news agency ANI.





Army Day honour the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the nation.





Top 10 Quotes Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi About The Indian Army





1. “Our soldiers have been sacrificing everything for the safety and security of the country. Their dedication and labour have overwhelmed me completely.”

2. “India is safe as long as our Army stands firm and unshakeable like the Himalayas, on its borders.”

3. “Your bravery and your dedication to safeguarding Mother India’s honour is not comparable. Your endurance is not inferior to anyone in the world.”

4. “When soldiers guard our border, people sleep without fear.”

5. “India is increasing its strength in water, air and land guided by the principle of the wellbeing of the entire mankind.”

6. “The knowledge that the country’s security is in your hands and is protected by your strong resolve offers reassurance not just to me but to the entire country, which has unflinching faith in you.”

7. “Our forces endure grave hardships for our security. Someone is stationed in a desert, someone in the Himalayas, someone is guarding our industrial installations and someone is protecting our airports. Everyone is fulfilling a mighty responsibility.”

8. “Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen your fire and fury.”

9. “This earth belongs to the brave. I can see your ability and your resolve in your eyes and on your face. You are the brave soldiers of the same land that have repulsed attacks by several invaders and tyrants for thousands of years.”

10 .“Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace.”







