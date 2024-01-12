



In a step towards enhancing national defence capabilities, the Indian Army has developed the Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version (SAMBHAV) ecosystem in collaboration with the National Centres of Excellence from academia and industry. SAMBHAV, operating on contemporary 5G technology, represents a crucial advancement for India's defence infrastructure.





The ecosystem is designed to provide a secure communication platform and is set to configure 35,000 sets in two phases. The initial phase aims to configure 2,500 sets by January 15, with the remaining 32,500 sets scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2024.





SAMBHAV boasts a multi-layered encryption system, ensuring a Pan India Secure ecosystem. Leveraging state-of-the-art 5G technology, the platform is anticipated to elevate India's defence capabilities. The deployment of SAMBHAV on commercial networks is highlighted for its inherent security features.





This homegrown initiative aligns with India's commitment to strengthen its defence infrastructure and foster self-reliance in advanced technologies. With this indigenous development, the Indian Army takes a substantial step towards securing communication channels and fortifying the nation's defence apparatus against evolving threats.





The Indian Army has declared 2024 as the Year of Technology Absorption, a dedicated commitment to incorporate and harness technological advancements. As a prelude to Army Day on January 15, Army Chief General Manoj Pande highlighted the army's steadfast dedication to development, innovation, and the integration of niche technologies.





“The Indian Army personnel are being trained to leverage technology and exploit the cyber domain effectively through institutionalised, procedural, and technological measures,” General Manoj Pande had said.





Project SAMBHAV takes centre stage in this initiative, embodying an end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem operating on contemporary 5G technology.







